PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.30. The company had a trading volume of 395,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.