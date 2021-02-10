Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $245.80 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.80 million and approximately $275.08 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00152720 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

