Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

