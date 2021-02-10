Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,904. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

