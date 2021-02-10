Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

