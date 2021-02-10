Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

