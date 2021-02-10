Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

