Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 10,208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.