Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.24

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.24 and last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 352234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

