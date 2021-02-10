Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

