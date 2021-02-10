Parallel Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,646 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

