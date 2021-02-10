Parallel Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCB opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

