Parallel Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

