Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 33 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $864.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,157,970. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

