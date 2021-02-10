Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.77. Panbela Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,021 shares changing hands.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.