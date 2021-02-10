Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

