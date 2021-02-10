Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 127.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

