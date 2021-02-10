Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $390.97 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $391.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

