Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after buying an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89.

