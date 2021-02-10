PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

