Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 2,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PTVE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

