Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

