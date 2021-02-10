Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $103.60 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 493.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
