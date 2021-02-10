Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $103.60 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 493.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

