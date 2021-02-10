Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 14,517 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,483.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of OSTK stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
