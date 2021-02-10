Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 14,517 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,483.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.