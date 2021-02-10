Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Down 6.3%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 38,327,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 8,263,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares in the company, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

