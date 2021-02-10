Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.