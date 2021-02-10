O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. CX Institutional grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 366.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $453.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

