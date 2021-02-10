Oppenheimer Boosts Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target to $15.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

BNGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.