Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.60.
Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$62.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76. Open Text has a one year low of C$42.30 and a one year high of C$64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
