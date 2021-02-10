OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Raises Dividend to $3.95 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 3.95 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

OneMain stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,549. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

