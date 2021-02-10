OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $7.47. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 210,862 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,004.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,412 shares of company stock valued at $693,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

