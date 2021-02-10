Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Omni has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00012455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.00393982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,156 coins and its circulating supply is 562,840 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

