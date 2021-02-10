Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $220.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $213.22, with a volume of 1388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

