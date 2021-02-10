Oil-Dri Co. of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Shares of ODC opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.