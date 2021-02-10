Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank owned about 2.68% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule product candidates for front and back of the eye indications. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size that is entering into Phase 3 clinical development for dim light or night vision disturbances, and reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis indications, as well as into Phase 2 for presbyopia.

