Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,257 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,107.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,829.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,667.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

