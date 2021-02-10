Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,831 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

