Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,159 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,614 shares of company stock worth $13,809,302. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

