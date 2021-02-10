Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,964,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,652,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $420,174.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,795. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

