Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $596.64 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.81. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,027,493. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.