Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $580.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.98. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

