Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Envestnet worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.46.

NYSE:ENV opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

