O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

