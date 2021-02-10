O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.20.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

