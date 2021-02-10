Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $21.55 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

