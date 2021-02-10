NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,743 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $106,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

