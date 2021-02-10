NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $183.26, with a volume of 757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.99.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $49,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
