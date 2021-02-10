NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $183.26, with a volume of 757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,784,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $49,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

