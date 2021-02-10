NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 805.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.97 on Wednesday, hitting $588.50. 400,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.98. The company has a market cap of $364.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.