nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -2-7% (implying $484.44-510.48 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.08 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.68 EPS.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

