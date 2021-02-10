nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVT stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

